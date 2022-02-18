New Delhi: Days after announcing that semester 2 examinations for ISC (Class 12) and ISCE (Class 10) will be conducted from April end, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) directed schools to not conduct exams if the syllabus is not completed. “Schools are advised to not conduct the ‘Pre-Board Examinations’ for the ICSE and ISC candidates unless the syllabus has been thoroughly revised and completed. Preferably, the ‘Pre-Board’ examinations should be conducted between March end and April,” stated the official notice issued by CISCE.Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Oppose Haryana Govt’s Decision To Conduct Exams For Classes 5, 8

Earlier, the CISCE had stated that the tentative date for the start of the semester 2 examinations will be in the last week of April 2022. Council had claimed that the scheduling of exams in April end will provide sufficient time to schools to revise and complete the semester 2 portions of the bifurcated and reduced syllabuses.

In the wake of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, CISCE had reduced the syllabus for various subjects to lessen the burden on the students.

Meanwhile, a section of students belonging to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and NIOS to state boards such as Maharashtra Board, Jharkhand Board, RBSE have moved Supreme Court with a fresh plea, demanding the cancellation of offline examinations.

The students have submitted a written petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an alternative mode of assessment in place of offline examinations. The Apex court is expected to list the matter for hearing on February 21, Monday. The plea has been filed by Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai, on behalf of students from over 15 different states.