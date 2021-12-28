ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: The first semester examinations for both class 10 or Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and class 12 or Indian School Certification (ISC) have been concluded and students are eagerly waiting to know their scores. While an official confirmation is still awaited, reports have claimed that Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is likely to release the result for both ICSE, ISC term-1 exams next month, i.e—January 2022. The final scores will be announced after calculating the marks of both semesters.Also Read - CISCE Board Exams 2022: CISCE Releases Reduced Syllabus For ICSE, ISC Exams, Students Can Download From CISCE-cisce.org

Candidates, however, will get a computer-generated mark sheet for term 1 exams. “The candidates who appear for the examination will be issued a computer-generated mark sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 examination,” the CISCE had said in a notification. Also Read - ICSE Class 10 Term 1 Chemistry Paper Answer Key Released By Experts; Details Here

“The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination,” it added. Also Read - ICSE English Literature Paper 2 Answer Key Released by Experts: Class 10 Students Can Download PDF Format

The ICSE and ISC term 1 exams were conducted from November 29 to December 16 and November 22 to December 20 respectively. Once declared, students can check their results on the official website—cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Steps to check your ICSE, ISC Results at cisce.org

Go to the Board’s official website- cisce.org. On the home page, click on the link- ‘ICSE Class 10 Results 2022’ or ‘ISC Class 12 Results 2022’. (The link will be activated after the declaration of results) Enter your details—class, enter unique ID, index number, and the auto-generated code and click on submit. View your result and download it. Take a printout and keep it for future use.

Students who wish to receive their ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 or ISC Class 12 Result 2022 through SMS, can type ICSE or ISC-then their seven-digit unique ID code and send it to 09248082883.