ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Released on cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023. The ICSE, ISC exam schedule has been released for Class 10 and Class 12. Students can download the timetable from the official site of CISCE at cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Time Table 2023: How To Download Exam Schedule

Log onto official website of the Board, i.e. cisce.org

Click on the link’ Download ICSE class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023′ on the homepage

A PDF document will be downloaded and ICSE Class 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

The ICSE Class 10 will be held between February 27 and March 29

ISC Class 12 exams will be held from February 13 to March 31.