ICSE, ISE Exams 2020: The Council for the Indian School of Certificate Examination (CISCE) that looks into the school curriculum in ICSE and ISE affiliated schools has allowed students to change their exam centre according to their city where they are currently situated due to lockdown. Also Read - Unlock 1 Maharashtra: Shootings of Films And TV Shows Begin; Radhe, Gangubai Kathiawadi And Maidaan to go on Floors

However, the change of exam centre address should be done on or before June 7. Also Read - Delhi Borders to be Sealed For a Week, Essential Services Exempted: CM Kejriwal | LIVE Updates

Moreover, the ICSE Board has also permitted students to give their pending Class 10 and Class 12 board exams at the time of compartmental exams. Also Read - Unlock I Begins; India Now Seventh Worst-hit Country in World With Over 1.82 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

Here’s how to change your ICSE, ISE Boards 2020 exam centre:

Step 1: Visit the official website – www.cicse.org – and read the instructions carefully.

Step 2: Contact your school and request them for a change of exam centre to conduct the process.

Step 3: Visit the website again and click on ‘centre transfer’, as said in the official notice.

Step 4: Enter your new exam centre and submit.

Step 5: The ICSE board will revert to you and your school with the changes.