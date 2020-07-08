ICSE Reduced Syllabus: A day after the CBSE announced its decision to cut down 30 per cent of the academic syllabus for 2020, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), that regulates the ICSE board exams, on Wednesday said it has also reduced 25 per cent syllabus from this year’s curriculum in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Big Relief For Students! Syllabus For All Major Subjects at ICSE, ISC Levels Reduced | Know How to Check Here

According to the latest notification issued by the ICSE Board, the decision to reduce the syllabi will be applicable for Class 9 to Class 12 students and has been taken to reduce the burden amid limited teaching via online classes. The CISCE stated that the reduced syllabus aims to cope with the loss of instructional hours due to the difficulties faced in the academia in the lockdown situation. Also Read - ICSE Likely to Hold Optional Exams For Class 10? Find Out Here

The ICSE Board also said that the reduced syllabi do not compromise with the student’s learning and has been done “ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained”. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam Results to be Declared by July 15; Supreme Court Approves Assessment Scheme

The reduction in the ICSE syllabus will be applicable for the ICS, ISE board exams 2021, that is the current academic year and is available under the ‘Publications’ section on the official website – cisce.org.

The CISCE has already directed ISCE and ISC board-affiliated schools to ensure that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly as per the sequence of topics as mentioned in the revised structure.