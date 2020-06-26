ICSE, ISC 2020 Pending Exams: The board had informed the Supreme Court yesterday that no pending exams of ICSE, ISC will be conducted for now. However, India Today on Friday reported that the board may think of conducting an optional exam for class 10, as it also told the top court about the same today. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam Results to be Declared by July 15; Supreme Court Approves Assessment Scheme

Further, the board informed the court that it will issue a fresh notification containing all evaluation and optional exam details. The board will also apprise students of the formula which will be adopted by the board to calculate their results. Also Read - 'Shabash Mere Cheetey': Backbenchers Celebrate With Memes on Twitter as CBSE-ICSE Cancel Remaining Class 10 And 12 Board Exams

Notably, the board will release board exam 2020 results in July. Also Read - Final Year Exams of All Colleges, Universities to be Scrapped? Here's What UGC Panel Suggested

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to Central Board of Secondary Education’s assessment scheme, wherein the board will give marks to students for the cancelled papers scheduled to be held in July. Notably, the CBSE had filed an affidavit in the top court detailing the assessment scheme.

The board also informed the court that the CBSE Board Result Exam 2020 would be declared by July 15. The CBSE also laid out the rules based on which it will declare results.