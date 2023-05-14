live
CISCE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: ICSE Class 10th And 12th Result To Be Declared At 3 PM Today At cisce.org
ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The ICSE 10th Result 2023 and ICSE 12th Result 2023 will be declared at 3 PM today on official website - cisce.org.
ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) for Class 10th and Class 12th will be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at 3 PM today. Candidates can download ICSE 10th Result 2023 and ICSE 12th Result 2023 on official website – cisce.org. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on ICSE Result, ICSE Topper List, and ICSE mark sheet.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.