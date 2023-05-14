ZEE Sites

  • CISCE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: ICSE Class 10th And 12th Result To Be Declared At 3 PM Today At cisce.org
ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The ICSE 10th Result 2023 and ICSE 12th Result 2023 will be declared at 3 PM today on official website - cisce.org.

Published: May 14, 2023 7:35 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

CISCE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on ICSE Result, ICSE Topper List, and ICSE mark sheet.

Live Updates

  • 8:25 AM IST

    ICSE 10th 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: List of websites to check result

    cisce.org

    results.cisce.org

  • 7:47 AM IST

    ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How To Check ICSE 10th/12th Result 2023? Step-by-Step Guide Here

    Step 1: Visit official website – cisce.org.

    Step 2: Look for the link that reads, “Download ICSE Class 10th Result 2023/ Download ISC Class 12th Result 2023.” The link will be available on the homepage.

    Step 3: Enter the login details such as Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and captcha code.

    Step 4: Your CISCE ICSE Result 2023 will be declared on the screen.

    Step 5: Download the CISCE ICSE Class 10/Class 12 Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

  • 7:37 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10th And 12th Result To Be OUT At 3 PM Today | The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), in an official announcement, said the “ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 and ICSE Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared on May 14 (Sunday) at 3 PM”.

ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ICSE) for Class 10th and Class 12th will be declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at 3 PM today. Candidates can download ICSE 10th Result 2023 and ICSE 12th Result 2023 on official website – cisce.org. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on ICSE Result, ICSE Topper List, and ICSE mark sheet.

