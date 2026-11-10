ICSE 2027 exams to commence from 15 Feb; check full schedule here

The ICSE Class 10 board examinations 2027 will begin on February 15 and wrap up on March 31, 2027, covering over 2.7 lakh students nationwide.

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ICSE 2027 exam schedule: In a big update for the students of ICSE board, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the schedule for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE – Class X) and Indian School Certificate (ISC – Class XII) Year 2027 Examinations. For a background, a total of 379,980 candidates will appear for the two examinations, reaffirming the CISCE’s extensive reach and its continued commitment to delivering credible, fair and high-quality school-level assessments. Here are all the details you need to know about the ICSE board 2027 exam schedule.

Details on ICSE Year 2027 Examination

The ICSE Year 2027 Examination will see 2.70 lakh candidates from 3,106 affiliated schools, while more than 1.1 lakh candidates from 1,651 schools will appear for the ISC examination. The ICSE examination will cover 76 subjects / papers, while the ISC examination will feature 60 subjects, reflecting the breadth and diversity of academic disciplines offered by CISCE.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the schedule for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE – Class X) and Indian School Certificate (ISC – Class XII) Year 2027 Examinations. A total of 379,980 candidates will appear for the two examinations, reaffirming the CISCE’s extensive reach and its continued commitment to delivering credible, fair and high-quality school-level assessments. The ICSE Year 2027 Examination will see 2.70 lakh candidates from 3,106 affiliated schools, while more than 1.1 lakh candidates from 1,651 schools will appear for the ISC examination. The ICSE examination will cover 76 subjects / papers, while the ISC examination will feature 60 subjects, reflecting the breadth and diversity of academic disciplines offered by CISCE. The ICSE Year 2027 Examination will commence on Monday, 15 February 2027, and conclude on Wednesday, 31 March 2027. The examination will be conducted across 2,835 examination centres in India and overseas. — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2026

The ICSE Year 2027 Examination will commence on Monday, 15 February 2027, and conclude on Wednesday, 31 March 2027. The examination will be conducted across 2,835 examination centres in India and overseas.

“The credibility of an examination system rests on the fairness of its processes, the integrity of its administration and the confidence it inspires among students, parents and institutions,” Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary of CISCE, said.

Geographically, Uttar Pradesh leads the student turnout for the ICSE Class 10 exams with 51,168 candidates, followed closely by West Bengal (46,521), Karnataka (33,417), Maharashtra (31,035), Punjab (19,308), and Jharkhand (17,201)—underlining CISCE’s strong national footprint. Meanwhile, the Class 12 (ISC) examinations are set to run from February 9 to April 8, 2027. A total of 1,10,025 students from 1,651 affiliated schools will take the exams across 1,477 centers nationwide and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies)