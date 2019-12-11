ICSI CS Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets of Company Secretary Foundation, Executive and Professional Programme’s exam has been released on the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who have applied for any of the exams can download their admit card from either icsi.edu or icsi.indiaeducation.net.

The ICSI CS exams will commence from December 20, 2019, onwards, stated a report. The exams will be conducted at over 100 exam centres across India and Dubai, added the report.

Here’s How to Download ICSI CS Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI – icsi.indiaeducation.net.

Step 2: Now click on the admit card link of the respective programme available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the required details including your registration number. Then click on the submit button.

Step 4: Your ‘ICSI CS Admit Card 2019’ will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download and take a print out of the same for future use.