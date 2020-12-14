The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the CA December Exam 2020 Admit Cards for the Executive and Professional Courses, as per the latest updates. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can visit the official website of the institute to download the admit card. Also Read - Bihar Student Names Sunny Leone & Emraan Hashmi As Parents on Admit Card, Actor Says 'I Swear He Ain’t Mine'

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icsi.edu

Step 2: Enter your 17 Digit Registration Number on the Website

Step 3: Verify the details and submit it on the website

Step 4: Your ICSI CS Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take printout for future reference

Step 6: Verify all the details and raise complaint if any discrepancies are found

The candidates who are due to appear for ICSI December Exam 2020 can now download their individual hall tickets by logging onto exam portal icsi.edu.

The candidates must note that the admit card is one of the most important documents that they will have to carry during examination. No students will be allowed to sit in the examination with proper document. The ICSI CS December Exam 2020 admit cards will contain the following details about the exam as well as the students:

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Registration Number (17 Digits)

Date and Time of the Exam

Exam Centre Name and Address

Exam Centre Code

Medium / Language of Exam

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Candidates are advised to cross check and verify all these details that are provided on their hall tickets in order to ensure that they do not face any problems or challenges on the day of the exam.