ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Saturday released ICSI CS Admit Card 2022 for the Executive and Professional programmes examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. ICSI CS Executive and Foundation Examinations 2022 are scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10, 2022 in the offline mode.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the ICSI CS hall tickets 2022. Follow the steps given below.

ICSI CS Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download E-Admit Card Executive & Professional Programme June,2022 Session”

Enter your 17- digit registration number and click on the ‘Get Admit card option.’

Your ICSI CS Admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the official notification, in case of any query, or discrepancy, one can contact the Institution by dialing 0120-4522000 or through the Grievance portal at http://support.icsi.edu.