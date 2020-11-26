ICSI CS CSEET Results 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Thursday declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2020. Candidates who were waiting for the results can check their score on the official website at icsi.edu. They can check their score on the official website by using login credentials. Candidates must note that the institute will not issue a physical copy of the result cum marks statement this year. Also Read - ICSI CS Professional December Result 2018 Declared - Check at icsi.edu

Issuing a statement, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India said that formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result. Also Read - Sebi norms on secretarial audit to improve corp governance, transparency, says ICSI

ICSI CSEET Result 2020: How to Check Your Score Also Read - ICSI Result June 2018: Tanu Garg, Sivachandran Balachandran Top Professional Programme, CS Executive Examination

Candidates must Visit the official website, icsi.edu. They need to click on ‘Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)’ link. They must put in their login credentials. Then, they must submit and download their result.

The institute said candidates to pass the CSEET 2020 exam must score a minimum of 40 percent in all the four papers individually. Apart from that the average aggregate should not be less than 50 percent. Notably, this year the candidates appeared for the exam from their home and it was conducted on November 21 and 22.