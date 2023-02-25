Live Updates: ICSI CS December Results 2022 OUT at icsi.edu: Chiraag Agarwal Tops CS Professional Exam; Toppers List Here

Top Recommended Stories

ICSI CS December Results 2022: CHIRAAG AGARWAL has topped the December edition of CS Professional result, ICSI has announced the results at at icsi.edu .S Swathi has bagged the second position.

Updated: February 25, 2023 12:32 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

ICSI CS December Results 2022 DECLARED: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional exam results today, February 25. CS Professional results has been declared at 11 am and the time for CS Executive result declaration is 2 pm. Both results will be available on icsi.edu. ICSI conducted the CS Professional December exams from December 21 to 30, 2022. The CS Executive Exam was held from December 21 to 29, 2023. Candidates would be required to enter their registration number and other credentials to check their CS Result.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    ICSI CS December Results 2022: Verification of marks in offline mode

    In case any candidate wishes to apply for Verification of Marks through off-line mode, they can download the application form available on the website and send the same duly filled in along with the requisite fee through speed/registered post so as the same shall reach the institute within the prescribed time.

    The fee can be paid either by way of demand draft to-

    “The Institute of Company Secretaries of India” payable at New Delhi; or in cash at the Regional/Chapter/Noida Office”.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    Details Available in ICSI CS Executive Result 2022

    Candidates will find the following details in the result of CS Executive 2022:

    -Candidate’s name

    -Roll number

    -Examination name

    -Qualifying status of candidate

    -Subject name and corresponding marks

    -Aggregate/overall score of candidates

  • 12:23 PM IST

    When will the next session of ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams be conducted?

    The next session of the ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023. The registration process for the June session is going to commence tomorrow i.e., February 26, 2023.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    How to download ICSI CS Professional & Executive Result 2022?

    Step 1: Visit the official website – icsi.edu

    Step 2: Click on the link available for CS Professional, Executive December 2022 result on the homepage.

    Step 3: Key in your login details to access the result.

    Step 4: Your ICSI CS December 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2022 Date and Time: CS Executive Result time and date

    CS Executive Result time: 11 AM

    CS Executive Result date: February 25

  • 12:14 PM IST

    ICSI CS December Result 2022 declared: CS Executive Result time

    ICSI CS Executive Result will be released today at 2 PM. Once released, candidates would be able to check on the official website – icsi.edu

  • 12:02 PM IST

    Live Updates: ICSI CS December Results 2022 OUT: Verification of marks

    candidates will have the option to apply for verification of marks. Candidates would be required to submit a fees of Rs 250 per paper for verification.

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE | ICSI CS December Results 2022 DECLARED: ICSI CS Professional Toppers

    1. CHIRAAG AGARWAL

    2. S SWATHI

    3. RIYA BHAGCHANDANI

    4. ANMOL AJAY JAIN

    5. APARNA MUKESH AGRAWAL

    6. SARANYA T V

    7. AMAN KUMAR KARN

    8. MANAV SHINGARI

    9. UMMAY RABAB ORUBA

    10. HARISH KUMAR PUKHRAJ CHOUDHARY

    11. CHANDNI DALMIA

    12. NITESH BHARATRAM MAMGAIN

    13. VIDHI RAKESH JOSHI, VIDHI BHARAT OSWAL

    14. SAKSHI AGARWAL

  • 11:46 AM IST

    LIVE | ICSI CS December Results 2022 DECLARED: Riya Bhagchandani has bagged THIRD position in the CS professional December 2022 examination.

Published Date: February 25, 2023 11:40 AM IST

Updated Date: February 25, 2023 12:32 PM IST

