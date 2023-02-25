Home

Live Updates: ICSI CS December Results 2022 OUT at icsi.edu: Chiraag Agarwal Tops CS Professional Exam; Toppers List Here

ICSI CS December Results 2022: CHIRAAG AGARWAL has topped the December edition of CS Professional result, ICSI has announced the results at at icsi.edu .S Swathi has bagged the second position.

ICSI CS December Results 2022 DECLARED: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional exam results today, February 25. CS Professional results has been declared at 11 am and the time for CS Executive result declaration is 2 pm. Both results will be available on icsi.edu. ICSI conducted the CS Professional December exams from December 21 to 30, 2022. The CS Executive Exam was held from December 21 to 29, 2023. Candidates would be required to enter their registration number and other credentials to check their CS Result.

