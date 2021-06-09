New Delhi: The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India, ICSI candidates who are preparing for the ICSI CS Exam 2021 for old syllabus executive and professional courses, which is scheduled for August 10 to 20, 2021, we have some important news for you. The ICSI on Wednesday announced that the institute will allow the students to sit for an extra attempt in December 2021. The reason for an extra attempt should only be confined to COVID 19. Also Read - India Logs 92,596 New Covid Cases Today, Below 1 Lakh For 2nd Day

To recall, the ICSI CS Exam 2021 was postponed earlier due to the COVID surge, and then a revised schedule was announced recently. The council has released the CS exam schedule for the Foundation, Executive, and Professional courses. Also Read - BIG Decision on Delhi Liquor Stores: Kejriwal Orders Deployment of Marshals at Alcohol Shops to Ensure Covid-Appropriate Behaviour

The Institute of Companies Secretaries of India took to Twitter handle and said, “ICSI Relief for CS students due to COVID19. One more attempt, i.e. Dec 2021 Exams, allowed for the Executive, Professional Programme Old Syllabus last exams. ICSI CS Exam 2021 extra attempt will be given to the students.”

Important Details:

The ICSI CS Exam 2021 would be conducted from August 10, 2021, to August 20, 2021.

The complete schedule is available on icsi.edu.

As per the revised timetable, the examinations would be conducted on all days except on Sunday, August 15, 2021