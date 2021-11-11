ICSI CS Exam 2021 Latest News: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has reopened the enrolment window for the December 2021 edition of the CS exam. The candidates need to register themselves now as the enrolment window will be open till November 12 at ICSI portal, icsi.edu.Also Read - ICSI to Hold CSEET 2021 Repeat Mock Test Today: Check Exam Guidelines, Helpline Numbers, Other Details

The students can apply for examination enrolment with applicable late fee and also can apply for addition of module with applicable late fee. They are allowed to apply for exemption on the basis of higher qualification with applicable exemption fee.

"During the period from 2 PM on November 10, 2021 till 2 PM November 12, 2021 online window for change services, will remain closed," the ICSI has said in a notification.

“Online window for change services will reopen from 3.00 PM on November 12,202t till 11.59 PM on November 20, 2021. Reopening of window for change services beyond this period will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the ICSI has added.

The Companies Secretaries, CS exam 2021 will be held on December 21, 2021 and as per the official notice, at this enrollment time, candidates can’t change center, medium, and module, till November 12, 2021.

The CS Exam 2021 for the December session will be held for Executive and Professional programme.

CS Exam 2021: Important dates

Enrolment window reopens November 10, 2021 Last date to enroll November 12, 2021 Changing services window opens November 12, 2021 from 3 pm Last date to make changes November 20, 2021 till 11:59 pm CS December exam begins December 21, 2021

The candidates must note that the online window for changing services will reopen from 3 PM on November 12, 2021, till November 20, 2021. They also need to note that changes in services beyond this period will not be entertained under any scenario. Only the mentioned changes will be made.