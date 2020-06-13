ICSI CS Exams 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has postponed the Company Secretaries (CS) Exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The exams, which were to be of the following courses-Foundation, Executive, Professional and Post-Membership Qualification-were earlier scheduled to be held in June, but were then postponed to July and now, to August. Also Read - ICSI to Declare CS Professional, CS Executive December Results Today; Direct Link Here

As per the revised schedule, the exams will now take place from August 18-28, instead of July 6-16.

The official notification regarding postponement of the exams was uploaded on ICSI's official Twitter handle, as well as its official website www.icsi.edu. Candidates can also click here to access the notification directly.

The revised exam schedule can also be read in detail on the official website www.icsi.edu. Alternatively, they can click here to read the revised schedule directly.

Today’s development, notably, also comes after the institute issued an advisory, asking students to refrain from protests seeking cancellation/postponement of the exams which were earlier scheduled to start from July 6 but, after today’s notice, will take place in August.