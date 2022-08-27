ICSI CS Executive December 2022 Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online registration process for the ICSI CS Executive December exams 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the Smash Portal of ICSI at smash.icsi.edu. The last date to submit the application form is September 25, 2022.Also Read - DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022: Register For 1901 Posts at drdo.gov.in From Sept 03| Check Salary Here

"All Foundation, Executive and Professional programme students eligible for appearing in December, 2022 session of examinations are advised to go through the following important instructions to be followed by them during the enrollment and while appearing in the examinations," ICSI in an official notification said. Candidates can check the important dates, and other details here.

ICSI CS Executive December 2022: Check Important Dates

The registration will begin from: August 26, 2022

The Last date to submit an online application (without a late fee): September 25, 2022

Last date to submit an online application (with a late fee): October 10, 2022

Enrollment services (change of centre, module) – October 11 to November 20, 2022

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the ICSI CS Executive application form 2022.

How to Apply For CS Executive December 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu

Go to the ‘Online Services’ section. Now click on the ‘Register for CS course’ option.

On the next window, click on the “Proceed to Registration,” option.

Enter the registration details.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the examination fee and submit the CS Executive application form.

Download the application form(submitted) application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

ICSI CS Executive December 2022: List Of Documents Required

Before proceeding to the registration form please make sure that you are ready with the softcopy of the documents mentioned on this page.