ICSI CS June Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS June 2021 result for both old and new syllabus on Wednesday. While ICSI result was released at 11 am, the executive result was out 2 pm and the foundation result at 4 pm. Candidates check scores by visiting the official website — icsi.edu.Also Read - ICSI CS Results 2021: Professional, Executive, Foundation Results to be Declared Today on icsi.edu | Here’s How to Download Score

Students should keep their application number and password handy to check the result. ICSI CS results are only available online and no physical copy will be provided this time, except for foundation courses. Also Read - ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: Institute Releases Notification | Check Important Details Here

ICSI CS June result 2021: Step-by-step guide to check score

Go to the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu On the home page click on the ICSI CS June result 2021 link On the login page, enter your roll number and password The ICSI CS June result will appear on the screen. Save and download the result for future reference

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement is uploaded on the website after the result is declared for executive or professional courses. For foundational courses, a physical copy of the results will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2021 Result Tomorrow at This Time at icsi.edu | Know How to Check Scores Here

Direct link to check ICSI CS June Result 2021