ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Session Registration Begins Tomorrow; Know How to Apply at icsi.edu

ICSI CS June Session Registration: The last date for submission of the enrollment form(without a late fee) is March 25, 2023.

ICSI CS June Session Registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the registration process for the Executive and Professional Programme June 2023 session tomorrow, February 26, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at icsi.edu. The last date for submission of the enrollment form(without a late fee) is March 25, 2023.

Students are advised to retain a copy of the receipt for the examination fee remitted by them during the examination enrollment process. The Fee Receipt is automatically generated by the system for all successful transactions.

ICSI CS June Session Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Start date for enrolment 26th February,2023 Last date of Submission of enrollment form (Without Late Fee) 25th March,2023 Last date of Submission of enrollment form (With Late Fee) 9th April,2023 Addition of Module (Without Late Fee) 25th March,2023 Addition of Module (With Late Fee) 9th April,2023 Apply Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification 9th April,2023 Enrollment Services

(Change of Centre /Module /Medium /Cancellation of Exemption Request(/ Re-submission of Call For Documents for

granting Exemption on the Higher Qualification 1st May,2023

Upto 16:00 Hours

As per the schedule, the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session examination will be held between June 1 to June 10, 2023. Candidates can download the examination schedule by visiting the official website at icsi.edu. The CS June 2023 exams will be held in a single session. The examination will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. “The Institute reserves 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th June, 2023 to meet any exigency,” reads the official notification.

ICSI CS June 2023 Session Registration: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website – icsi.edu

Look for the ICSI CS June 2023 registration link.

Enter the login credentials and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee

Download the application form for future reference.

“Students will not be allowed to submit the examination form and fee after the stipulated dates and such examination forms will be summarily rejected without NOTICE,” reads the official notification. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.

