ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule at icsi.edu; Complete Dates Here
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule PDF at icsi.edu: Candidates can download the examination schedule by visiting the official website at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule PDF at icsi.edu: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the examination dates for the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam. As per the schedule, the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session examination will be held between June 1 to June 10, 2023. Candidates can download the examination schedule by visiting the official website at icsi.edu. The CS June 2023 exams will be held in a single session. The examination will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. “The Institute reserves 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th June, 2023 to meet any exigency,” reads the official notification.
Check ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Timetable
|Check Important Dates
|CS Executive
|CS Professional
|June 1, 2023
|Jurisprudence, interpretation and general laws (Module-1)
|Governance, risk management, compliances and ethics (Module-1)
|June 2, 2023
|Securities laws and capital markets (Module-2)
|Secretarial audit, compliance management and due diligence (Module-2)
|June 3, 2023
|Company law (Module-1)
|Corporate funding and listings in stock exchanges (Module-3)
|June 5, 2023
|Economic, business and commercial laws (Module-2)
|Advanced tax laws (Module-1)
|June 6, 2023
|Setting up of business entities and closure (Module-1)
|Corporate restructuring, insolvency, liquidation and winding-up (Module-2)
|June 7, 2023
|Corporate and management accounting (OMR based) (Module-2)
|Multidisciplinary case studies [Open book exam] (Module-3)
|June 8, 2023
|Tax laws (OMR based) (Module-1)
|Drafting, pleadings and appearances (Module-1)
|June 9, 2023
|Financial and strategic management (OMR based) (Module-2)
|Resolution of corporate disputes, non– compliances and remedies (Module-2)
|June 10, 2023
|–
|Elective one out of below five subjects [Open book exam]
Banking – law and practice
Insurance – law and practice
Intellectual property rights – laws and practices
Labour laws and practice
Insolvency – law and practice (Module-3)
Check Registration Dates
The registration process for the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam will end on January 31, 2023.
Download ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule
How to Download ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule?
- Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at icsi.edu.
- Now go to the Latest@ICSI section.
- Click on the link that reads, “Time Table for CS Examinations, June, 2023 Executive and Professional Programme Examination.”
- The ICSI CS executive, professional June 2023 exam schedule will be released on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.
