ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule at icsi.edu; Complete Dates Here

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Schedule PDF at icsi.edu: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the examination dates for the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session exam. As per the schedule, the CS Executive, Professional June 2023 session examination will be held between June 1 to June 10, 2023. Candidates can download the examination schedule by visiting the official website at icsi.edu. The CS June 2023 exams will be held in a single session. The examination will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. “The Institute reserves 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th June, 2023 to meet any exigency,” reads the official notification.

Check Important Dates CS Executive CS Professional June 1, 2023 Jurisprudence, interpretation and general laws (Module-1) Governance, risk management, compliances and ethics (Module-1) June 2, 2023 Securities laws and capital markets (Module-2) Secretarial audit, compliance management and due diligence (Module-2) June 3, 2023 Company law (Module-1) Corporate funding and listings in stock exchanges (Module-3) June 5, 2023 Economic, business and commercial laws (Module-2) Advanced tax laws (Module-1) June 6, 2023 Setting up of business entities and closure (Module-1) Corporate restructuring, insolvency, liquidation and winding-up (Module-2) June 7, 2023 Corporate and management accounting (OMR based) (Module-2) Multidisciplinary case studies [Open book exam] (Module-3) June 8, 2023 Tax laws (OMR based) (Module-1) Drafting, pleadings and appearances (Module-1) June 9, 2023 Financial and strategic management (OMR based) (Module-2) Resolution of corporate disputes, non– compliances and remedies (Module-2) June 10, 2023 – Elective one out of below five subjects [Open book exam]

Banking – law and practice

Insurance – law and practice

Intellectual property rights – laws and practices

Labour laws and practice

