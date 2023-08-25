Home

ICSI CS Executive Programme June Topper List 2023: Bhumika Singh Secures Rank 1; Complete List Inside

ICSI CS Executive Programme June Topper List 2023 has been released.

The exam schedule is out at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) has declared the result for the CS Executive Programme Examinations, June, 2023 Session today, August 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Students who have appeared for the examination can download the ICSI CS Executive Result-cum-marksheet 2023 by visiting the Institute’s website, the ICSI CS Executive E-marksheet, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her 17- digit registration number and roll number.

On the homepage, click on the CS Executive Result link. Enter your login details. The CS Executive exam results will appear on the screen Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and take a printout for further needs. Earlier today, the ICSI CS Professional Programme Result were declared. Rashi Amrut Parakh has topped in ICSI CS Professional June exam 2023.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

ICSI CS June Result 2023 Download Link

Bhumika Singh has topped in ICSI CS Executive June exam 2023. Check the complete topper list here.

Rank 1: BHUMIKA SINGH Rank 2: SALONI BHAVIN KHANT Rank 3: ROHAN DINESH PANJWANI Rank 4: ANUSH PADMAKAR SHETTY Rank 5: MAYANK LODHA Rank 6: SAHIL PATEL Rank 7: K BALASUBRAMANIAN Rank 8: ASMI KAILASH AGRAWAL Rank 9: KUNAL Rank 10: AASHLESHA SHAILESHKUMAR PRAJAPATI

How to Check ICSI CS Result 2023? Check Step by Step Guide Here

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) at On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet.” Enter the login details such as roll number and 17-digit registration number. Your ICSI CS Professional Programme Result will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of it for future reference.

After declaration of the result, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@ along with his/her particulars. Check details above.

