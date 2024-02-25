Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • ICSI CS Executive Programme Topper List 2023: Maalolan Murali Secures AIR 1; All India Provisional Merit List Here

ICSI CS Executive Programme Topper List 2023: Maalolan Murali Secures AIR 1; All India Provisional Merit List Here

The ICSI CS Executive Programme result 2023 has been declared today, February 25 at 2:00 PM. Check ICSI CS Executive Programme Topper List 2023 here.

Updated: February 25, 2024 2:47 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

ICSI CS Executive Programme Topper List 2023: Maalolan Murali Secures AIR 1; All India Provisional Merit List Here
ICSI CS Executive Programme Topper List 2023: Maalolan Murali Secures AIR 1; All India Provisional Merit List Here

The ICSI CS Executive Programme result 2023 has been declared today, February 25 at 2:00 PM. Candidates can download the ICSI CS Result for the Executive Programme by visiting the official website of the Institute at icsi.edu. This year, Maalolan Murali has secured the All India Rank(AIR) 1 and topped the Executive Programme (old). Dedhiya Aastha Nilesh and Shah Veerati Vijesh have secured the second and third positions respectively.

Trending Now

ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check CS Executive Topper List(OLD)

  • Rank 1: Maalolan Murali
  • Rank 2: Dedhiya Aastha Nilesh
  • Rank 3:  Shah Veerati Vijesh

ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check All India Provisional Merit List(old)

The list of rank holders who have passed all papers of executive programme (o/s) examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in the December 2023 session:

You may like to read

  • Rank 1: Maalolan Murali
  • Rank 2: Dedhiya Aastha Nilesh
  • Rank 3: Shah Veerati Vijesh
  • Rank 4: Saiyyam Jitendra Jain
  • Rank 5: Sahil Sukharam Pawar
  • Rank 6: Venumadhavan Ravindra Uplanchi
  • Rank 7: V Tisha Bohara
  • Rank 8: Zalak Bharat Vardhani
  • Rank 9: Sonia Sharma
  • Rank 10: Yanshika Hotwani

ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check CS Executive Topper List(New)

  • Rank 1: Vanisha Singh
  • Rank 2: Arya Agrawal
  • Rank 3: Nupur Saini

ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check All India Provisional Merit List(New)

The list of rank holders who have passed all papers of executive programme (n/s) examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in December 2023 session is as follows.

  • Rank 1: Vanisha Singh
  • Rank 2: Arya Agrawal
  • Rank 3: Nupur Saini
  • Rank 4: Jatin Vashisth
  • Rank 5: Harshita Anand
  • Rank 6: Shubham Tiwari
  • Rank 6: Shradha
  • Rank 6: Thota Navya Sai
  • Rank 6: P Nithin Theja
  • Rank 7: Varshhiny B K
  • Rank 8: Sneha Patel
  • Rank 8: Akanksha Goswami
  • Rank 9: Aanya Jain
  • Rank 10: Parul Jain

ICSI CS Result Dec 2023: Check Step-by-Step Guide to ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2023 Session Result?

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.