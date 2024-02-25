Home

ICSI CS Executive Programme Topper List 2023: Maalolan Murali Secures AIR 1; All India Provisional Merit List Here

The ICSI CS Executive Programme result 2023 has been declared today, February 25 at 2:00 PM. Check ICSI CS Executive Programme Topper List 2023 here.

ICSI CS Executive Programme Topper List 2023: Maalolan Murali Secures AIR 1; All India Provisional Merit List Here

The ICSI CS Executive Programme result 2023 has been declared today, February 25 at 2:00 PM. Candidates can download the ICSI CS Result for the Executive Programme by visiting the official website of the Institute at icsi.edu. This year, Maalolan Murali has secured the All India Rank(AIR) 1 and topped the Executive Programme (old). Dedhiya Aastha Nilesh and Shah Veerati Vijesh have secured the second and third positions respectively.

ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check CS Executive Topper List(OLD)

Rank 1: Maalolan Murali

Rank 2: Dedhiya Aastha Nilesh

Rank 3: Shah Veerati Vijesh

ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check All India Provisional Merit List(old)

The list of rank holders who have passed all papers of executive programme (o/s) examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in the December 2023 session:

Rank 4: Saiyyam Jitendra Jain

Rank 5: Sahil Sukharam Pawar

Rank 6: Venumadhavan Ravindra Uplanchi

Rank 7: V Tisha Bohara

Rank 8: Zalak Bharat Vardhani

Rank 9: Sonia Sharma

Rank 10: Yanshika Hotwani

ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check CS Executive Topper List(New)

Rank 1: Vanisha Singh

Rank 2: Arya Agrawal

Rank 3: Nupur Saini

ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check All India Provisional Merit List(New)

The list of rank holders who have passed all papers of executive programme (n/s) examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in December 2023 session is as follows.

Rank 4: Jatin Vashisth

Rank 5: Harshita Anand

Rank 6: Shubham Tiwari

Rank 6: Shradha

Rank 6: Thota Navya Sai

Rank 6: P Nithin Theja

Rank 7: Varshhiny B K

Rank 8: Sneha Patel

Rank 8: Akanksha Goswami

Rank 9: Aanya Jain

Rank 10: Parul Jain

