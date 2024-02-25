By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ICSI CS Executive Programme Topper List 2023: Maalolan Murali Secures AIR 1; All India Provisional Merit List Here
The ICSI CS Executive Programme result 2023 has been declared today, February 25 at 2:00 PM. Check ICSI CS Executive Programme Topper List 2023 here.
The ICSI CS Executive Programme result 2023 has been declared today, February 25 at 2:00 PM. Candidates can download the ICSI CS Result for the Executive Programme by visiting the official website of the Institute at icsi.edu. This year, Maalolan Murali has secured the All India Rank(AIR) 1 and topped the Executive Programme (old). Dedhiya Aastha Nilesh and Shah Veerati Vijesh have secured the second and third positions respectively.
ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check CS Executive Topper List(OLD)
- Rank 1: Maalolan Murali
- Rank 2: Dedhiya Aastha Nilesh
- Rank 3: Shah Veerati Vijesh
ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check All India Provisional Merit List(old)
The list of rank holders who have passed all papers of executive programme (o/s) examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in the December 2023 session:
- Rank 4: Saiyyam Jitendra Jain
- Rank 5: Sahil Sukharam Pawar
- Rank 6: Venumadhavan Ravindra Uplanchi
- Rank 7: V Tisha Bohara
- Rank 8: Zalak Bharat Vardhani
- Rank 9: Sonia Sharma
- Rank 10: Yanshika Hotwani
ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check CS Executive Topper List(New)
- Rank 1: Vanisha Singh
- Rank 2: Arya Agrawal
- Rank 3: Nupur Saini
ICSI CS Executive Programme Result 2023: Check All India Provisional Merit List(New)
The list of rank holders who have passed all papers of executive programme (n/s) examinations without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in December 2023 session is as follows.
- Rank 1: Vanisha Singh
- Rank 2: Arya Agrawal
- Rank 3: Nupur Saini
- Rank 4: Jatin Vashisth
- Rank 5: Harshita Anand
- Rank 6: Shubham Tiwari
- Rank 6: Shradha
- Rank 6: Thota Navya Sai
- Rank 6: P Nithin Theja
- Rank 7: Varshhiny B K
- Rank 8: Sneha Patel
- Rank 8: Akanksha Goswami
- Rank 9: Aanya Jain
- Rank 10: Parul Jain
ICSI CS Result Dec 2023: Check Step-by-Step Guide to ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2023 Session Result?
- Visit the Official Website: Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The website URL is https://www.icsi.edu/.
- Navigate to the Results Section: Look for the “Results” section on the website’s homepage. Click on the link that reads,” Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet/All India Provisional Merit List – Executive Programme/Top 3 Rank Holders – Executive Programme(old).”
- Enter Roll Number or Registration Number: You will be prompted to enter your roll number or registration number. Ensure you enter the correct details as per your admit card.
- Submit Details: After entering your roll number or 17-digit registration number, submit the details.
- View Result: Once you submit the required details, your result for the December 2023 session should be displayed on the screen.
- Download or Print Result: You can download or print your result for future reference. It’s advisable to keep a copy of your result for documentation purposes.
