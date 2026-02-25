Home

Education

ICSI CS Executive Topper List 2025: CS Executive rank holders name(soon), pass percentage, steps to check scores here

ICSI CS Executive Topper List 2025: CS Executive rank holders name(soon), pass percentage, steps to check scores here

ICSI CS Executive Topper 2025: The ICSI CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) Result will be announced at 2:00 PM.

ICSI CS Executive Results 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) will soon declare ICSI CS Executive Results. According to the announcement, the ICSI CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) Result will be announced at 2:00 PM. Candidates can download the ICSI CS Professional Result at www.icsi.edu.

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.