The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2020 for the upcoming December Session Exam, as per the latest updates. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download CS Foundation Exam Hall Ticket by logging onto the institute's website icsi.edu.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Log onto the official website i.e. icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on Link for Student Portal Link from top menu

Step 3: Scroll Down to Announcements For Students

Step 4: Locate Link for Announcement regarding E-Admit Card

Step 5: You will be redirected to new page with input fields

Step 6: Enter your Registration No in the first field

Step 7: Input the security captcha displayed on the screen

Step 8: Verify all the details and submit it on the website

Step 9: Your CS Foundation Exam Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 10: Download the hall ticket and take printout for future reference

The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the admit card is one of the most important documents that they will have to carry during examination. No candidate will be allowed to sir in the examination without proper document.

The ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2020 contains all the important details therefore the candidates must ascertain that all details provided on the CS Foundation Admit Card is correct and free from any errors. After downloading the hall ticket, candidates are advised to go through all the details provided on it in detail and check them for any typos and errors. Along with the hall ticket, candidates will also be required to carry an additional Photo ID proof against which the CS Admit card details will be verified.