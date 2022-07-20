ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of the Company Secretary (CS) Foundation June 2022 session and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 examination today, July 20, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their scorecards from the official website, icsi.edu. It is to be noted that CS Foundation result link has not been activated yet. This year, ICSI CS Foundation exams were held on June 15 and 16, 2022. Meanwhile, the CSEET 2022 was conducted on July 9 and 11, 2022.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key to Release Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Other Details Here

"The result of the Company Secretary Foundation programme examination, June – 2022 session held on June 15 and 16, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on July 9 and 11, 2022 will be declared on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 4 pm," reads the official notice.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to download the result.

How To Download ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET 2022 Results?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at icsi.edu.

On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Declaration of result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 9th and 11th July, 2022” or “Declaration of result of Foundation Programme Examination, June, 2022 Session held on 15th and 16th June, 2022”

Enter your login credentials such as CSEET Registration number and date of birth and click on the login option.

Your ICSI CSEET July Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the CSEET Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website – icsi.edu,” ICSI said in an official statement.