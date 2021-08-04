ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI has released the notification for Company Secretary, CS Foundation Exam 2021. This exam is scheduled to be held online on August 13 and 14, 2021 through remote proctored mode. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the notification on the official website of the institute i.e. icsi.edu.Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2021 Result Tomorrow at This Time at icsi.edu | Know How to Check Scores Here

The candidates must note that according to the notification released by the institute, the candidates can either opt for remote proctored mode or CBE from the examination centre. The authorities will send an email or sms to the candidates on the same that would have detailed instructions.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have given a direct link below via which the candidates can check the official notification released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI.

CLICK HERE FOR ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 Official Notification

ICSI further informs the candidates that there will be no change in exam dates and the exam would be held as scheduled. Also, there will be no change in the syllabus, pattern of question papers, marking and submission of answers.

A Mock Test will also be held for the candidates so that they can familiarise themselves with the workings of the exam and avoid any problems on the main day.

What is Remote Proctored Mode:

According to the notification dated August 3, the candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination through Remote Proctored mode from anywhere. This means that they may appear either from their home or any other isolated place convenient to them. The use of Laptop or Desktop with good internet speed is advisable to have a problem-free exam.