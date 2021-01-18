ICSI CS Foundation Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today, 18 January, on its official website. Candidates who had given the examination will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu. Also Read - CSEET January Result 2021: ICSI to Release Results on THIS DATE At icsi.edu, Details Here

The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on January 9 and 10.

As per ICSI's official notification, the result, along with the individual candidate's subject wise break-up of marks will be made available on the institute website soon.

ICSI has further stated that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of the result so that candidates can download it for their reference, use and records. ICSI has mentioned that no physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

ICSI CSEET result 2021 will be announced today at 2 pm.

Here’s the Direct Link to check the results

How to check the ICSI CSEET results 2020 on the website:

Step 1. Candidates must visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Step 2. Once on the homepage, they need to click on the link that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet.”

Step 3. Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to key in their credentials and login.

Step 4. The CSEET results 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the result and take print out for future reference.