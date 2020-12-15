ICSI CS June 2021 Exams: The candidates who are preparing for ICSI CS June examination, we have some important news for you. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the schedule for the CS June 2021 exams for the Foundation, Executive and Professional programmes. Also Read - ICSI CS Admit Card 2020 Released at icsi.edu For Executive and Professional Courses| Check How To Download

As per the schedule released by the institute on the official website, the CS executive and CS professional examinations 2021 will be conducted between June 1 to 10, 2021, while the CS Foundation exams 2021 will be conducted on June 5 and 6, 2021.

The candidates must note that the ICSI CS June 20121 examination time table has been released for all modules based on the old syllabus and new syllabus. The candidates appearing for the ICSI CS June 2021 examinations can visit the official website of ICSI CS to check the complete schedule.

The timetable has been released for the Computer-Based Examination for Foundation Programme and the Executive and Professional Programme Examination separately on the official website.

The ICSI CS June 2021 examination will be held in four batches:

· First batch examinations will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

· Second batch examination will be conducted from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM

· Third and fourth batch exams will be conducted from 2.30 P.M to 4.00 PM and 5 PM to 6:30 PM respectively.

· The ICSI CS Professional Examinations, however, will be conducted from 9:00 A.M. TO 12:00 Noon