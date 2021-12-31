ICSI CS June 2022: Here comes a big update for the candidates who are preparing for ICSI CS June 2022. The Institute of Company Secretaries on Friday released the examination date sheet for ICSI CS June 2022. Notably, the date sheet has been released for the Executive, Professional, and Foundation courses. The aspirants can check the date sheet on the official website of ICSI icsi.edu.Also Read - ICSI CS Mock Test 2021 For Foundation Course Begins Tomorrow: Check Exam Guidelines, Admit Card Details

According to the date sheet, the ICSI will conduct the CS June 2022 examination for the executive and professional courses from June 1 to June 10 and the examination for the foundation course will be conducted on June 15 and June 16, 2022. Also Read - ICSI CSEET Result 2021: November Results To Be Announced On This Date at icsi.edu

As per the updates, the ICSI CS Executive exams will begin with Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws on the first day for the ICSI exams, and will end with OMR-based Financial and Strategic Management paper on June 9. Also Read - ICSI CS Executive, Foundation June Results 2021 Declared: Here's How to Check Score at icsi.edu

In the similar manner, the ICSI CS Professional exams will begin with the Governance, Risk Management, Compliances and Ethics paper on June 16 and will end with Elective open-book exam on June 10.

The candidates must note that the ICSI CS Executive and ICSI CS Professional exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and some of the papers will be OMR-based, while a few others will be open-book.

ICSI CS June 2022: Steps to check the date sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Timetable and program for CS Examination, June 2022’.

Step 3: Under the notification, separate links are given for the Executive, Professional, and Foundation courses.

Step 4: Check the date sheet and take a printout for future reference.

ICSI CS Foundation Time Table: Direct Link

ICSI CS Executive, Professional Time Table: Direct Link