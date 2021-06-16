ICSI CS June Exam 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released an important notice for candidates appearing for the ICSI CS June Exam 2021. Candidates who are not willing to appear for the upcoming CS exam can now avail the opt-out facility on the official ICSI website – icsi.edu. The link will be available for all candidates between August 1 and August 20. Meanwhile, candidates who decide to opt out of the ICSI CS June Exam 2021 between August 20 and September 4 need to submit a COVID-19 positive report during the period from July 20 to August 20. Also Read - Extra Attempt! ICSI CS Exam 2021 Executive, Professional Course Students Will Get Another Chance in December

ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Exam Date

The ICSI CS June Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from August 10 to August 20 after being postponed due to the pandemic. The CS exam will be held in both, morning and evening shifts. Also Read - UGC Grants Postgraduate Degree Status to CA, CS, ICWA Qualifications

The CS Foundation programme will be held on August 13 and August 14. Also Read - ICSI CS June Exam 2021: Registration Begins For CS Foundation, Executive, Professional Exams At icsi.edu

Meanwhile, the Executive and Professional programmes will be held from August 10 to August 20 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Detail regarding the ICSI CS June Exam 2021 schedule is available on the website – icsi.edu.