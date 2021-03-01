The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially started the online registration process for CS June Exam 2021 for CS Foundation, Executive, and Professional Courses, as per the latest updates. The candidates who are interested and preparing for the examination for the June Session of ICSI Exams can apply online by 25th March via the official website i.e. icsi.edu. To help candidates register themselves easily for the CS Exam 2021, direct link to the registration portal is also provided below: Also Read - ICSI CS Result 2021 For Executive Programme To Be Out Shortly, Check Details Here

Register for ICSI CS Exam 2021 (Foundation, Executive, and Professional) – Direct Link Also Read - ICSI CS Professional Result 2020 DECLARED at icsi.edu, Executive Result at THIS TIME | Details Here

ICSI CS Exam 2021 Enrolment Notification – Read Here Also Read - ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results 2020 Likely to be Released Tomorrow | Here’s How to Check Score

According to the official notification released by the ICSI about enrolment for the upcoming June Exams, the application process will continue until 25th March 2021 without any late fee. Thereafter, the candidates will be allowed to register for the ICSI June Exam 2021 online until 9th April 2021 with payment of late fee.

After the completion of the application window, the institute will open the Online Requests for change of Examination Centre, Medium & Combination of Modules from 10th April 2021 and allow the same until 1st May 2021. In order to apply for a change of exam centre, candidates will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 250/-.

Exam Course / Stage

Exam Fee

CS Foundation

Rs 1200/-

CS Executive

Rs 1200/- per module

CS Professional

Rs 1200/- per module