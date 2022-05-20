ICSI CS Exams 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is expected to release the ICSI CS Admit Card for the CS Executive and Professional Exams anytime now. Once the hall tickets are released, candidates who have applied to appear for ICSI CS Executive and Professional examinations would be able to download the ICSI CS Admit Card through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Executive and Foundation Examinations 2022 are scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10, 2022 in the offline mode. Candidates appearing for the June 2022 session exams have been asked to make sure that they check all information mentioned on the admit card.

ICSI CS Exams 2022: How To Download Admit Cards

Visit ICSI’s official site– icsi.edu.

Click on the Latest@ICSI link available on the home page.

A new page will appear. Click on the ICSI CS June exam admit cards link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen, download it

Save it for future reference and take a printout as well.

Candidates when downloading the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Admit Card 2022 must make sure that they check through all the details and information on the admit card