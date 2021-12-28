ICSI CS Mock Test 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will on Wednesday conduct the mock test for CS exam foundation course on December 29. The candidates, who are preparing for the main exam, will on Wednesday appear for the mock test and the link of which will be available on the official website- icsi.edu.Also Read - ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared: Candidates Can Check Score on icsi.edu | Here’s How to Download Marksheet

In a notification, the ICSI said that the batch timings, User Id and Password for the mock test to be conducted on December 29 have been communicated by E-Mail/ SMS to the students separately. Also Read - ICSI CSEET Result 2021: November Results To Be Announced On This Date at icsi.edu

“The students shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. All students are advised to mandatorily download the safe exam browser in advance in their laptop/ desktop from which they will be appearing in the mock test/ foundation programme examination,” the ICSI said in its notification. Also Read - ICSI CS Exam 2021: ICSI Reopens Enrolment Window For December Session on icis.edu. Register Now

The candidates must note that the ICSI will be conducting CS foundation 2021 exam for December session on January 3 and 4 and the exam will be held in online mode.

The ICSI earlier had said that the examination on both the days will be held in four shifts- first shift from 9.30 AM to 11 AM, second from 12 noon to 1.30 PM, third from 2.30 PM to 4 PM and fourth from 5 PM to 6.30 PM. While on Day 1— Paper I and Paper II will be held, on Day 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4 will be conducted.

ICSI admit card 2021: For the candidates the ICSI admit card 2021 will be available online and they will not receive the admit cards in physical form through post or any other medium. Moreover, the hall ticket will be available to download on the official website- icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Exam 2021: Crucial details