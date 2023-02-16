Home

ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Programme December Results 2022 on Feb 25; Know How to Check

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Programme Result 2022: The result along with the individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website at www.icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Exam 2023 From January 7.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Programme Examination Result December 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result for CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, December 2022 Session on February 25, 2023. The result along with the individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website at www.icsi.edu. As per the official notification, the CS professional programme result will be declared at 11:00 AM on February 25, 2022. Meanwhile, the Executive Programme will be released at 2:00 PM.

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of the declaration of the result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physicalcopy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” ICSI in an official notification said.

ICSI CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Exam Result Notice Direct Link

CS Executive, Professional Result Date: Check Name of the Examination and Result Declaration Time

Stage of Examination Time

Professional Programme: 11:00 A.M.

Executive Programme: 02:00 P.M.

How to Download ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result December 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu. On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section. Look for the link that reads, “Download Executive and Professional Programme December, 2022 session Result.” Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The ICSI CS Executive, Professional exams were conducted between December 21 to December 30, 2022. The next examination for the CS Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from June 1 to June 10 for which the online Examination enrollment form together with the requisite Examination fee will be submitted from February 26, 2023. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of ICSI ( www.icsi.edu) for the latest updates.

