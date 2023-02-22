Home

ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Programme December Results 2022 in 3 Days; Know How to Check at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Programme December Results 2022: The CS professional programme result will be announced at 11:00 AM. Meanwhile, the Executive Programme will be released at 2:00 PM on February 25, 2022.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Programme Examination Result December 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the date and time for the declaration of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional and Executive course result of the December 2022 session. As per the notice, ICSI CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, December 2022 Session result will be declared on February 25, 2023, at icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Executive, Professional exams were conducted between December 21 to December 30, 2022.

The CS professional programme result will be announced at 11:00 AM. Meanwhile, the Executive Programme will be released at 2:00 PM on February 25, 2022. “Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” ICSI in an official statement said.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Programme Examination Result Website to Track Result/ Marksheet/ Scorecard

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Programme Examination Result Date Time

Stage of Examination Time Professional Programme 11:00 A.M. Executive Programme 02:00 P.M.

It is to be noted that professional course candidates will receive hard copies of the marks sheets. The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of the declaration of the result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result December 2022 – Direct Link (link to be active soon)

ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result December 2022 – Know How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu. Click on the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section. It will be available on the homepage. Now, look for the link that reads, “Download Executive and Professional Programme December, 2022 session Result.” Enter the login credentials. Click on the submit option. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The next exam for the Executive and Professional programme will be conducted between June 1 and 10, 2023. The registration forms for the June 2023 exams will be available till February 26. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

