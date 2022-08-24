ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result for the CS ProfessionalProgramme and Executive Programme Examinations, June 2022 session tomorrow, August 25, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result by visiting the official website of the Institute at www.icsi.edu. As per the official notification, the CS professional programme result will be declared at 11:00 AM on August 25, 2022. Meanwhile, the Executive Programme will be released at 2:00 PM.Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Recruitment Calendar in Poll-Bound Gujarat

How to Download ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu. On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section. Look for the link that reads, “Download Executive and Professional Programme June, 2022 session Result.” Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

NOTE: The result along with the individual Candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute's website: www.icsi.edu on the declaration of the result.

Check Other Details Here

The next examination for the Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21 to December 30 for which the online Examination enrollment form together with the requisite Examination fee will be submitted from August 26, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification here.

Check Name of the Examination and Result Declaration Time

Result to be declared: August 25, 2022