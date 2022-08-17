ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result for the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June 2022 session on August 25, 2022. The formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the Institute’s website, www.icsi.edu. The CS professional programme result will be declared at 11:00 AM on August 25, 2022. Meanwhile, the Executive Programme will be released at 2:00 PM.Also Read - LIVE NEET UG 2022: NTA Likely to Release NEET Answer Key Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Results By End of August

"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-MarksStatement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," ICSI in an official notification said.

Check Name of the Examination and Result Declaration Time

Result to be declared: August 25, 2022

Professional Programme: 11:00 A.M. Executive Programme: 02:00 P.M.

How to Check ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India at icsi.edu. On the homepage, click on the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section. Look for the link that reads, “Download Executive and Professional Programme June, 2022 session Result.” Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Other Details Here

The next examination for the Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21 to December 30 for which the online Examination enrollment form together with the requisite Examination fee will be submitted from August 26, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of ICSI.