ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results 2020: Here comes a piece of good news for students who were waiting for the ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results 2020 as the results will likely be released on Thursday. Reports suggested that the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results for CS Professional and Executive exams on February 25, 2021. Once the ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results 2020 are declared, candidates who appeared for the CS Professional and Executive exams can visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu, and check their score. Also Read - ICSI CS Result 2021: Executive, Professional Exam RELEASE Date, Check Details Here

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results 2020: When, Where to Check Also Read - LIVE NOW: ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared, Download CSEET 2021 Scorecard at icsi.edu | Check Details Here

According to media reports, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release the results for CS Professional and Executive exams on the official website. Candidates will have to keep an eye on the official website to get any update regarding the results. Also Read - ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Announced at icsi.edu | Check Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Results 2020: Here’s How to Check Score

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘ICSI CS result 2021’, under the What’s New section.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, enter the asked credentials.

Step 5: Click on the submit option.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.