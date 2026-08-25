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  • ICSI announces CS Professional June Result 2026: Khushi Agarwal tops, check Pass Percentage for Group 1 and 2 and other details here

ICSI announces CS Professional June Result 2026: Khushi Agarwal tops, check Pass Percentage for Group 1 and 2 and other details here

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website of the institution. The candidates can download their CS Professional Scorecard PDF online by entering their ICSI login details.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 25, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
ICSI announces CS Professional June Result 2026: Khushi Agarwal tops, check Pass Percentage for Group 1 and 2 and other details here
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New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result for CS Professional June 2026 exam. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website of the institution. The candidates can download their CS Professional Scorecard PDF online by entering their ICSI login details.

It is important to note that the candidates who have received PASS as their qualifying status have to complete their balance practical training and the mandatory Management Skills Orientation Programme (MSOP), then apply for an Associate Company Secretary (ACS) membership via the ICSI Portal to officially practice or use the ACS designation.

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CS Professional Result June 2026: Steps to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

  • Visit the official ICSI result portal: icsi.results.shiksha
  • Select the examination: ICSI CS Professional June 2026
  • Enter your ICSI login credentials:
  • Registration number
  • Roll number
  • The screen will display your CS scorecard
  • Check and download the scorecard

Note: ICSI will send the physical copy of the scorecard at candidate’s registered address.

Toppers list:

Rank Name of the Candidate
Rank 1 Khushi Agarwal
Rank 1 Sania Sameer Khan
Rank 2 Vidushi Garg
Rank 3 Harkiran Kaur

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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