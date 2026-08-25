ICSI announces CS Professional June Result 2026: Khushi Agarwal tops, check Pass Percentage for Group 1 and 2 and other details here

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website of the institution. The candidates can download their CS Professional Scorecard PDF online by entering their ICSI login details.

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New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result for CS Professional June 2026 exam. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website of the institution. The candidates can download their CS Professional Scorecard PDF online by entering their ICSI login details.

It is important to note that the candidates who have received PASS as their qualifying status have to complete their balance practical training and the mandatory Management Skills Orientation Programme (MSOP), then apply for an Associate Company Secretary (ACS) membership via the ICSI Portal to officially practice or use the ACS designation.

CS Professional Result June 2026: Steps to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Visit the official ICSI result portal: icsi.results.shiksha

Select the examination: ICSI CS Professional June 2026

Enter your ICSI login credentials:

Registration number

Roll number

The screen will display your CS scorecard

Check and download the scorecard

Note: ICSI will send the physical copy of the scorecard at candidate’s registered address.

Toppers list: