ICSI announces CS Professional June Result 2026: Khushi Agarwal tops, check Pass Percentage for Group 1 and 2 and other details here

New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result for CS Professional June 2026 exam. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website of the institution. The candidates can download their CS Professional Scorecard PDF online by entering their ICSI login details.
It is important to note that the candidates who have received PASS as their qualifying status have to complete their balance practical training and the mandatory Management Skills Orientation Programme (MSOP), then apply for an Associate Company Secretary (ACS) membership via the ICSI Portal to officially practice or use the ACS designation.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:
Note: ICSI will send the physical copy of the scorecard at candidate’s registered address.
|Rank
|Name of the Candidate
|Rank 1
|Khushi Agarwal
|Rank 1
|Sania Sameer Khan
|Rank 2
|Vidushi Garg
|Rank 3
|Harkiran Kaur
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