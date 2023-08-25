Home

ICSI CS Professional Programme Topper List 2023: Rashi Amrut Parakh Secures Rank 1; Download Link Here

ICSI CS Professional Programme Topper List 2023 has been released at icsi.edu and icsi.examresults.net. Check top three rank holders names here.

ICSI CS Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) has announced the result for the CS Professional Programme Examinations, June, 2023 Session today, August 25, 2023. The ICSI CS Professional Programme result has been announced at 11:00 PM. The candidates who have appeared for the Professional courses exam can download the scorecard by visiting the Institute’s website, To download the ICSI CS 2023 scorecard for the Professional and Executive courses, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number or roll number and date of birth.

Visit the official website- On the homepage, click on the CS Executive Result link Enter your user ID and password The CS Executive, Professional exam results will appear on the screen Download the CS Executive, Professional exam scorecard and take a printout for further needs.

ICSI CS Result 2023 Download Link

ICSI CS Result 2023: Check CS Professional Programme Topper List

Rashi Amrut Parakh topped the examination. Check topper list here.

Rank 1: RASHI AMRUT PARAKH

Rank 2: JENNY DIPEN PANCHMATIA

Rank 3 : MANYA SHRIVASTAVA

Rank 4 : NIRALI LAKHUBHAI CHAVDA

Rank 5: KRISHNA KUMARI PAL

Rank 6: DODHIA MOHAMMED SHEZAAN SHABBIR AL

Rank 7: RAJANI RAJENDRA JHA

Rank 8: RITIKA

Rank 9: ANSHIKA PAL

Rank 10: AARYA SANDEEP NAGARKAR

Rank 10: PALAK RAI

How to Check ICSI CS Result 2023? Check Step by Step Guide Here

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) at On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet.” Enter the login details such as roll number and 17-digit registration number. Your ICSI CS Professional Programme Result will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of it for future reference.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. Soon after declaration of the result, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address.

In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@ along with his/her particulars.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

