ICSI CS Professional Programme Result 2023 DECLARED; Meet The Top 3 Rank Holders

The ICSI CS Professional Programme result has been declared today, February 25 at 11:00 PM. Candidates can download the ICSI CS Result for the Professional Programme by visiting the official website of the Institute at icsi.edu. This year, three girls have outshined the boys in the Professional Programme Examinations. Manisha Murarimohan Ghosh has secured the All India Rank(AIR) 1 and topped the examination. Aditi Jain and Khushi Mukesh Jain have secured the second and third position respectively.

