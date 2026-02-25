Home

ICSI CS Professional Results Dec Session 2025 declared at icsi.edu; direct link

ICSI CS Professional Results Dec Session 2025 have been declared at icsi.edu. Check link and other details.

ICSI CS Professional Results Dec Session 2025 download link: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday declared the ICSI CS Professional Result 2025. The ICSI CS Professional Results 2025 were published at 11:00 AM. Candidates can access the ICSI CS Professional Result by entering roll number and 17 digit registration number. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website : www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result.

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars. In this article, we will provide you step-by step guide to check ICSI CS Professional Result.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2025: How to check ICSI CS score

Visit the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at www.icsi.edu.

Look for the link that reads, “ Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”

Enter the login credentials, including select examination, roll number, registration number.

Your ICSI Professional result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The next Examinations of Company Secretaries Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) will be held from Monday, the 01st June, 2026 to Sunday, the 07th June, 2026, in morning session for which on-line submission of enrolment applications together with requisite Examination fee shall commence from 26th February, 2026.

When will CSEET exam be held?

The Restructured Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) will be held from Monday, 01st June 2026 to Thursday, 04th June 2026 in the afternoon session for which the online submission of enrolment applications together with requisite examination fee shall commence from 01st March 2026.

