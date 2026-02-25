Home

ICSI CS Professional Topper List 2025: CS Profession rank holders name soon, direct link, official website, steps to check scores here

ICSI CS Professional Results 2025: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) will soon declare ICSI CS Professional Result. According to the announcement, the ICSI CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) Result will be announced at 11:00 AM. Candidates can download the ICSI CS Professional Result at www.icsi.edu.

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such Candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars

ICSI CS Results 2025: How to Check CS Professional, Executive Result?

Visit the ICSI website: Visit the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Navigate to the Result Section: Look for the link that reads, "Declaration of Result of CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations – Dec, 2025 Session."

Enter Details: Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Submit/View Result: Your ICSI CS Executive and Professional Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

