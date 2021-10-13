ICSI CS Results 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will on Wednesday declare the ICSI CS Results 2021 at 11 AM. As per latest updates, the ICSI CS result for the Professional (Old and New Syllabus) will be declared at 11 AM and the CS Executive (Old and New Syllabus) and CS Foundation course results will be declared at 2 PM and 4 PM respectively.Also Read - ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: Institute Releases Notification | Check Important Details Here

Candidates waiting for the results of CS professional, executive and foundation results can check their score once the results are announced on the official website, icsi.edu. It must be noted that the ICSI CS result will have a scorecard reflecting section-wise breakup of candidates’ marks. Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2021 Result Tomorrow at This Time at icsi.edu | Know How to Check Scores Here

The candidates belonging to the executive programme must take note that the institute will not issue any physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement. However, the mark sheet of professional course candidates would be dispatched to them at their registered addresses. Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2021: Admit Card Released For July 10 Exam at icsi.edu, Direct Link Here

The official notification stated that the subsequent examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme as per both old and new syllabus would be held from December 21 to 30, 2021. For this, the online registration would begin from October 14, 2021, onward.

The ICSI said it would conduct the examination as per the specified format released earlier. Candidates must keep checking the official website to get more updates on ICSI CS Result 2021 Date, Time.

ICSI CS Results 2021: Steps to download score

ICSI CS Result Visit the official website icsi.edu Click on the designated result link Enter details including the roll number and name Submit and access the CS 2021 result

The candidates must note that a formal e-result-cum-marks statement for the CS Foundation exam will be uploaded on the official website after the result is declared.