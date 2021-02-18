The Institute of Company Secretary of India, ICSI will announce the results for the ICSI CS Executive and Professional Examinations 2021 on February 25. The ICSI CS candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the company icsi.edu. As per the notice, the result for the ICSI CS Professional Examination would be published at 11 am in the morning. ICSI CS Executive Result 2021, on the other hand, would be made available from 2 pm onwards. Also Read - LIVE NOW: ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared, Download CSEET 2021 Scorecard at icsi.edu | Check Details Here

Here are the details of time and date:

ICSI CS Professional Exam 2021 Result (December) February 25, 2021 (Date) 11:00 AM (TIME)

ICSI CS Executive Exam 2021 Result (December) February 25, 2021, 02:00 PM (TIME)

The candidates may please note that the results for both old and new syllabus would be announced on the same day.

As per the official notice, “Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive programme (old and new Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.”

Also, the candidates would be able to download their digital scorecard from the website once the result is announced. The Digital Score Card or Mark Sheet would contain the subject-wise break up of marks scored by individual candidates.