ICSI CS Professional and Executive Result 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declared the ICSI CS Executive Result 2020 shortly. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the company. Earlier, the Board had announced that ICSI CS Result 2020 for Executive results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check ICSI CS Professional Result 2020 and ICSI CS Executive Result 2020 online by logging onto the exam portal icsi.edu. Below, we have mentioned the links through which the candidates can check the results.

According to the official notification released earlier, the "Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of Executive programme (old and new Syllabus) examination will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued."

Check ICSI CS Executive Result 2020 – Direct Link (LINK WILL BE ACTIVATED AFTER THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULT)

On the other hand, for Professional Course, physical copies of Mark sheets will be sent to individual students’ registered address immediately after the declaration of results.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

We have given the direct link below thorugh which the candidates can check the results.

For the convenience of the students, we have also given the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the ICSI Official Website i.e. icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the Exam Result section

Step 3: Click on the ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and Registration Number in the Result link given

Step 5: Step 5: Download the Results of the ICSI CCS Examination 2020 for further reference