ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Professional, Executive Programme Result-cum-Marks Statement to Release Tomorrow at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Programme Result-cum-Marks Statement will be released tomorrow, August 25 at icsi.edu. Check direct link and other details here.

ICSI CS Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) will announce the result for the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June, 2023 Session tomorrow, August 25. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: icsi.edu. The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records.

No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued. Going by the ICSI CS Result Date schedule, the ICSI CS Professional Programme result will be announced tomorrow at 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, ICSI CS Executive Programme result will declared at 2:00 PM. Soon after declaration of the result, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

ICSI CS Result 2023 Download Link

ICSI CS Result 2023 Notice(PDF) Download Link

ICSI CS Result 2023 Date And Time

Professional Programme: 11:00 A.M.

Executive Programme: 02:00 P.M.

ICSI CS Result 2023: How to Check Result-cum-Marks Statement?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to download the scorecard.

Visit the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) at icsi.edu. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download ICSI CS Result.” Enter the login details such as you registration number and password. Your ICSI CS Result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout it of it for future reference.

The next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21, 2023 to December 30, 2023 for which online examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from August 26, 2023. For more details, visit the official website of Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI).

