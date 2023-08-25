Home

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE Updates: CS Executive, Professional Results at icsi.edu Shortly; Topper List, Pass Percentage, Link Here

ICSI CS Result 2023 will be declared today at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Professional Programme result will be announced tomorrow at 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, ICSI CS Executive Programme result will declared at 2:00 PM.

The exam schedule is out at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) will declare the result for the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations, June, 2023 Session today, August 25. Going by the ICSI CS Result Date schedule, the ICSI CS Professional Programme result will be announced tomorrow at 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, ICSI CS Executive Programme result will declared at 2:00 PM. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website: . The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. Soon after declaration of the result, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@ along with his/her particulars.

ICSI CS Result 2023 Date And Time

Professional Programme: 11:00 A.M.

Executive Programme: 02:00 P.M.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on ICSI CS Result 2023, ICSI CS Result 2023 topper list, ICSI CS Result 2023 pass percentage and others.

