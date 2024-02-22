Home

ICSI CS Professional, Executive Programme December Results 2023 on Feb 25; How to Check

ICSI CS Professional, CS Executive Programme December Results 2023: The CS professional programme result will be announced at 11:00 AM. Meanwhile, the Executive Programme will be released at 2:00 PM on February 25, 2024.

ICSI CS Result 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) has announced the ICSI CS Result 2024 date and time. As per the notice published by the Institute, the result of the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022), Examinations, December, 2023 Session will be declared on February 25, 2024. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute’s website: www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of results for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be

issued.

Going by the ICSI CS Result Date schedule, the ICSI CS Professional Programme result will be announced on February 25 at 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, the ICSI CS Executive Programme result will declared at 2:00 PM.

CS Professional Programme: 11:00 AM

Executive Programme: 2:00 PM

How to Check ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2023 Session Result?

Soon after the declaration of the result, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of the declaration of the result, such candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars. Check step-by step guide to download the scorecard.

Go to the official website at https://www.icsi.edu/home/. Click on the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section. It will be available on the homepage. On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2023 Session Result.” Enter the roll number and registration number. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

ICSI CS Result 2023: Official Website to Check CS Executive, Professional Results

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result by visiting the official website of the Institute at http://www.icsi.edu. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

