ICSI CS Result Dec 2023 LIVE: CS Professional, Executive Results at icsi.edu(Soon); Direct Link

ICSI CS Result 2024 LIVE Updates: As per the ICSI CS Result Date schedule, the ICSI CS Professional Programme result will be declared on February 25 at 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, the ICSI CS Executive Programme result will announced at 2:00 PM.

ICSI CS Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India(ICSI) will declare the ICSI CS Result 2024 tomorrow, February 25, 2024. The Institute has confirmed the ICSI CS Result 2024 date and time. The result of the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022), Examinations, December, 2023 Session will be declared on February 25, 2024. As per the ICSI CS Result Date schedule, the ICSI CS Professional Programme result will be declared on February 25 at 11:00 PM. Meanwhile, the ICSI CS Executive Programme result will announced at 2:00 PM.

Soon after the declaration of the result, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the institute’s website: www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result.Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on ICSI CS Result date and time, direct link and other details here.

